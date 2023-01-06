YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline’s Jaden Payne was named Player of the Game for his efforts in an 80-65 rivalry win over Chaney in Steel Valley Conference action on Wednesday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Payne piled up a game-high 24 points, 14 rebounds and 6 blocks in the win for the Irish.

The win snapped Ursuline’s eight-game losing streak to Chaney. The Irish have now won five straight games on the season.