YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior quarterback Jack Ericson was named Player of the Game for his efforts in a 36-28 win over Steubenville in the 2023 regular season opener.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Ericson completed 11-18 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

The Ursuline victory snapped a five-game losing streak in the head-to-head series with Steubenville.