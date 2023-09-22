AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior quarterback Jack Ericson was named Player of the Game for his efforts in a 32-14 win over Austintown Fitch in week six of the high school football season.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Ericson accounted for three total touchdowns in the win for the Irish. He rushed for 61 yards and passed for 94 yards on the night.

Ericson was likewise named Player of the Game in Ursuline’s season-opening win over Steubenville.