YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline junior running back Christian Lynch was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the 13-7 win over rival Cardinal Mooney in week 10 of the high school football season.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Lynch piled up 208 rushing yards on the night, helping Ursuline to a fourth straight win over Cardinal Mooney.

Ursuline ends the regular season with a record of 8-2.