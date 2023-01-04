YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline’s Alayna Smith was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the 45-37 win over rival Cardinal Mooney in Steel Valley Conference action on Wednesday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear her complete postgame interview.

Smith piled up a team-high 23 points and 12 rebounds in the win for the Irish.

The win snapped Ursuline’s 6-game losing in the head-to-head series against Cardinal Mooney.