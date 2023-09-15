HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United senior quarterback Luke Courtney was named Player of the Game for his efforts in a 35-14 win over rival Southern in week five of the high school football season.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Courtney piled up 198 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the night. He also recorded an interception on defense, helping the Golden Eagles improve to 5-0 overall on the season.