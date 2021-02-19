Player of the Game: Struthers Senior Trey Metzka

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers senior Trey Metzka was named Player of the Game in the Wildcats’ 92-71 win over McDonald Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Metzka led all scorers with a game-high 32 points, including five three-pointers.

With the win, head coach Michael Wernicki’s Wildcats completed an undefeated regular season at 21-0.

