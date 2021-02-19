Player of the Game: Struthers Senior Trey Metzka

Metzka led all scorers with a game-high 32 points, including five three-pointers in a 92-71 win over McDonald

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers senior Trey Metzka was named Player of the Game in the Wildcats’ 92-71 win over McDonald Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Player of the Game award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.

Watch the video above to see Metzka’s complete postgame interview.

Metzka led all scorers with a game-high 32 points, including five three-pointers.

With the win, head coach Michael Wernicki’s Wildcats completed an undefeated regular season at 21-0.