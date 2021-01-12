Player of the Game: Struthers’ Luke Barker

The senior standout Barker led the Wildcats with a game-high 23 points in the victory

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers senior Luke Barker was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Wildcats’ 66-38 win over rival Poland Tuesday night at the Struthers Fieldhouse.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Player of the Game award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Printing.

The senior standout Barker led the Wildcats with a game-high 23 points in the victory, helping Struthers remain unbeaten at 10-0 overall on the season.