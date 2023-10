STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers junior quarterback Jason Dukes was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Wildcats’ 21-0 win over Niles in week nine of the high school football season.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Dukes piled up 105 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also recorded a key interception on the defensive side of the ball for Struthers.