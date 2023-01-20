STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers senior Chance Laczko was named Player of the Game for his efforts in a thrilling 56-54 win over Girard in Northeast 8 Conference action Friday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Laczko hit the eventual game-winner with 4.5 seconds left in regulation. He finished the night with 17 points for the Wildcats in the win.

Struthers has now won 8 of the last 10 head-to-head meetings against Girard.