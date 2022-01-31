BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield junior Jacey Mullen was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Tigers’ 53-35 win over Western Reserve in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference action on Monday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Mullen led all scorers with 21 points along with five rebounds. She was also 7-8 from the free throw line in the victory.