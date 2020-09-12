Player of the Game: Springfield’s Beau Brungard

Brungard passed for three touchdowns and led the Tiger offense for a 49-13 victory over McDonald

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield Junior Quarterback Beau Brungard was named the Player of the Game for his efforts in Friday’s 49-13 win over McDonald in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.

Brungard had three passing touchdowns in the victory. He threw for 252 yards in the air and thanks his outstanding teammates around him for the strong offensive victory.

With the win, the Tigers remain undefeated on the season moving to 3-0.