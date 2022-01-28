NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield senior Alex Rothwell was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Tigers’ 59-48 win over rival Lowellville in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference action on Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Rothwell finished the night with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Following the win, he spoke with Sports Team 27’s Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.



With the win, Springfield remains unbeaten at 16-0 overall and 10-0 in MVAC play.