Grodhaus finished with a pair of touchdowns for the Indians in a 26-21 win over Columbiana.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Local’s Cam Grodhaus was named Player of the Game in the Indians’ 26-21 win over Columbiana Friday night in the WKBN Game of the Week.

Grodhaus rushed for 65 yards and also amassed 57 receiving with two total touchdowns in the win. He electrified the crowd with an amazing tipped catch for the score at the end of the first half to increase the Southern lead to 18-7.

The Indians picked up their first road win over the Clippers in school history.