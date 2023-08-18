NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range junior quarterback Tristan Toy was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Raiders’ 41-14 win over rival Springfield in the 2023 regular season opener.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Toy completed 9-14 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in the win. He also added a rushing touchdown for the Raiders.

He also added an interception on the defensive side of the ball.