CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range’s Tristan Toy was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Raiders’ 49-21 win over Girard in week seven of the high school football regular season.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Toy piled up 50 rushing yards and three touchdowns for South Range. He also completed 8-11 passes for 111 yards and an additional touchdown.

He was likewise named Player of the Game for South Range when the Raiders topped Springfield in week one.