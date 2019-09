Dominguez rushed for 203 yards and a touchdown in South Range's 36-22 win over Girard.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range Sophomore Running Back Dylan Dominguez was named Player of the Game in the Raiders’ 36-22 win over Girard Friday night in the WKBN Game of the Week.

Dominguez piled up 203 rushing yards with a touchdown in the win over the previously undefeated Indians.

The victory marked the first win for South Range as a member of the Northeast 8 Conference.