SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Slippery Rock running back Khalid Dorsey was named Player of the Game for his efforts in a 42-21 win over IUP in PSAC football action on Saturday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN College Football Game of the Week.

Dorsey rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns in the win for The Rock.

The victory kept Slippery Rock on the season at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in PSAC West action.