SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharpsville junior quarterback Caullin Summers was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Blue Devils’ 49-27 win over Sharon in high school football action Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Summers completed 8-13 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 129 yards and an additional score, helping the Blue Devils remain unbeaten at 6-0 on the season.