Player of the Game: Sharon’s Lane Voytik

Voytik tossed for a total of 343 yards with four touchdowns in the Tigers' 30-23 win over Grove City.

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon’s Lane Voytik was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Tigers’ thrilling 30-23 win over Grove City in the WKBN Game of the Week.



The Player of the Game is sponsored by Fred Martin Ford and Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.



