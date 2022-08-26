LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem senior quarterback Jackson Johnson was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Quakers’ 40-27 win over Beaver Local in week two of the high school football season.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Jackson accounted for three passing touchdowns on the night. He also rushed for two additional scores in the victory.

Salem has won four straight over Beaver Local in the head-to-head series.