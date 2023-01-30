STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland junior Mary Brant was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Bulldogs’ 60-44 win over Struthers in Northeast 8 Conference action on Monday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Brant led Poland with 22 points in the win.

Poland has now won 10 of the last 11 matchups with Struthers. With the win, the Bulldogs take over solo possession of first place in the NE8 standings.