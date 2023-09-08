POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland senior Danny Nittoli was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Bulldogs’ 10-7 win over rival Canfield in week four of the high school football season.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Nittoli rushed for 40 yards in the win and was also a force on defense for Poland.

With the win, the Bulldogs snapped a six-game losing streak to Canfield in the head-to-head series.