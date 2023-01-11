ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mount Union junior Christian Parker was named Player of the Game for his efforts in a thrilling 73-71 rivalry win over Marietta in Ohio Athletic Conference action on Wednesday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN College Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Parker led all scorers with 24 points, nine rebounds, and school record seven blocked shots.

The win snapped Mount Union’s five game losing streak in the head-to-head series.