Player of the Game: McDonald’s Eli Street

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald’s Eli Street was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Blue Devils’ 57-56 win over Valley Christian in the Division IV District Semifinals.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Street hit the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to secure the win. He finished with 12 points for the Blue Devils.

McDonald, under Head Coach Jimmy Franceschelli, advances to face Warren JFK in the Division IV District Final on Friday at 7 p.m. at McDonald High School.

The Blue Devils are seeking their fourth district title in the last six years.