Player of the Game: Mahoning Valley Scrappers’ Buck Anderson

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning Valley Scrappers standout Buck Anderson was named Player of the Game for his efforts in Thursday night’s 10-8 come-from-behind win over the State College Spikes.

The game was broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

Following the thrilling win, Anderson spoke with Sports Team 27’s Chad Krispinsky. Watch the video above to hear his entire postgame interview.

Anderson finished the night 2-4 with the go-ahead RBI on a suicide squeeze in the bottom of the eighth inning.

With the win, Mahoning Valley improves to 13-7 overall on the season. The Scrappers will host the West Virginia Black Bears on Friday night at Eastwood Field.