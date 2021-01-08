Player of the Game: Lowellville’s Vinny Ballone

Lowellville's Vinny Ballone led all scorers with 24 points in Friday's win over Jackson-Milton

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville sophomore Vinny Ballone was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Rockets’ 79-53 win over Jackson-Milton.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Player of the Game award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Ballone led all scorers with 24 points in the win, avenging Lowellville’s two-point loss to the Blue Jays back in December.

Lowellville has now won five straight games, improving to 6-2 overall on the season.