LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville senior Vinny Ballone was named Player of the Game in the Rockets’ 65-26 win over Youngstown East in boys’ high school basketball action on Friday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Ballone led the Rockets with 20 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals and 3 blocks.

With the win, Lowellville has posted back-to-back 20-win seasons.