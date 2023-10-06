LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville senior quarterback Michael Ballone was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Rockets’ 35-14 win over Jackson-Milton in week eight of the high school football season.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Ballone completed 9-18 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Lowellville has now won three straight head-to-head meetings against Jackson-Milton.