STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Sophomore Aaliyah Foster was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Leopards’ 52-39 win over Brookfield in the Division III District Championship game at Struthers Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Foster led the way with 20 points and 20 rebounds in the win for Liberty, as the Leopards claimed their first district title in program history.

With the win, Liberty improves to 23-1, and advances to face Waynedale in the Division II Regional Semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Cuyahoga Falls High School.