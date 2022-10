CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview senior Tara Lytle was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Bulldogs’ 3-0 win over Mineral Ridge in high school volleyball action on Wednesday night.

The game was broadcast live as a special volleyball presentation of the WKBN High School Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear her complete postgame interview.

Lytle led the Bulldogs with 16 kills and 3 aces on the night.

With the win, Lakeview improves to 19-2 overall on the season.