CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview volleyball standout Molly Stuart was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Bulldogs’ 3-2 win over Girard.

The match was televised live as a special presentation of the WKBN High School Game of the Week.

Stuart finished with 22 kills in the win for the Bulldogs.

The Lakeview victory secured an outright Northeast 8 Conference title for the Bulldogs.

With the win, Lakeview improves to 18-3 overall on the season and an undefeated mark of 12-0 in NE8 action.