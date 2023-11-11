SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Lakeview’s Mitchell Tingley was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Sailors’ 35-6 win over Mercer in the District 10 Class A Semifinals on Saturday night at Slippery Rock High School.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Tingley piled up 155 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the win for the Sailors.

With the win, Lakeview advances to the District 10 Class A Championship game next week.