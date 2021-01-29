Player of the Game: LaBrae’s Landen Kiser

Kiser tied for team-high scoring honors with 13 points in the win

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae senior Landen Kiser was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Vikings’ 51-49 win over Crestview Friday night.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Watch the video above to see Kiser’s complete postgame interview.

Kiser tied for team-high scoring honors with 13 points in the win. He also added 11 rebounds in the win.

LaBrae has now won four straight games and improves to 8-3 overall on the season. The Vikings are also 7-2 in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference play, keeping pace with Newton Falls in the league standings.