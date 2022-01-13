FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic senior Bellah DiNardo was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Golden Eagles’ 67-39 win over rival Farrell on Thursday night in District 10 Region 1 action.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

DiNardo led all scorers with 18 points in the victory, which included her 1,000th career point.

Watch the video above to hear her complete postgame interview.

See the video below the watch the milestone moment in the second quarter.