HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory senior Connor Evans was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Hornets’ 76-35 win over rival Sharon.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Evans posted a double-double, leading all scorers with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Hickory remains undefeated at 3-0 overall on the season.