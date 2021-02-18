Player of the Game: Heartland Christian’s Jonathan Bertovich

Bertovich finished with 20 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in the win

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Heartland Christian’s Jonathan Bertovich was named Player of the Game in the Lions’ 66-57 win over Brookfield Thursday night.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.

Watch the video above to see Bertovich’s complete postgame interview from the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Heartland Christian, under Head Coach Josh Scott, has now won five straight games and improves to 16-4 overall on the season.