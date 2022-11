SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City’s Hunter Hohman was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Eagles’ 42-23 win over Slippery Rock in the District 10 Class 3A Championship game.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Hohman scored four touchdowns in the win for Grove City. He completed 10-13 passes for 150 yards. He also rushed for 58 yards in the victory.