Player of the Game: Grove City’s Clayton Parrish

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City junior running back Clayton Parrish was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Wolverines’ 56-0 win over Thiel in the 37th annual battle for the Mercer County Cup.

The game was broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN College Football Game of the Week.

Parrish scored five touchdowns in the win for the Wolverines. He also piled up 148 rushing yards in the victory.

Grove City has now won four consecutive Mercer County Cups. The Wolverines end the regular season with a record of 7-3.