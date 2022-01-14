GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard junior Thomas Cardiero was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Indians’ thrilling 53-50 win over Struthers on Friday night in Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball action.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Cardiero led the Indians with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

With the win, Girard snaps a five-game losing streak in the head-to-head series.