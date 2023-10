FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell’s Simeir Wade was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Steelers’ 20-0 win over Sharon in the “Steel Bowl” on Saturday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Wade rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown. He also amassed 41 receiving yards and an additional touchdown in the win.

With the victory, Farrell improves to 8-0 on the season.