WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Farrell running back Juelz Johnson was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Steelers’ 24-17 win over Warren Harding.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Johnson piled up 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Farrell and Warren Harding were meeting for the first time since 1951. The Steelers now lead the all-time series 3-2.