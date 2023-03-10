FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell freshman Danny Odem was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Steelers’ 75-62 win over Geibel Catholic in the first-round action of the PIAA Class A state playoffs on Friday night at Farrell High School.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Odem led the Steelers with a team-high 21 points in the win.

The Steelers improve to 21-4 and advance to face Harmony in the second round of the PIAA state playoffs.