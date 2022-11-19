NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell’s Brandon Chambers was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Steelers’ 26-0 win over Sharpsville in the District 10 Class 2A Championship game on Saturday night at Wilmington High School.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Chambers rushed for 130 yards in the win, with a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

He also opened the scoring on the defensive side of the ball, recovering a fumble and returning it 55 yards for a score.