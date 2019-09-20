Player of the Game: Crestview’s Tess Neville

Neville piled up 23 kills with 4 aces, 5 digs and 9 points in A 3-2 win over LaBrae.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview Senior Tess Neville was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Rebels’ thrilling 3-2 win over LaBrae in the WKBN Volleyball Game of the Week Thursday night.

The Player of the Game award is sponsored by Fred Martin Ford and Knightline Embroiedry and Screen Print.

Neville piled up 23 kills with 4 aces, 5 digs and 9 points in the win for the Rebels, helping Crestview improve to 14-0 overall on the season.

Crestview entered the night ranked #6 in the latest OHSVCA state poll.