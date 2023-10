COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview junior Abbey Emch was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Rebels’ win over Girard in straight sets in a battle of two local, state-ranked volleyball teams.

The match was broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN High School Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear her complete postgame interview.

Emch piled up 21 kills, 9 digs and 4 blocks in the win for the Rebels.

With the win, the Rebels improve to 21-0 overall on the season.