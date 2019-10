Columbiana's Jakob Cross accounted for a pair of touchdowns in the Clippers' 24-23 win over Brookfield.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana’s Jakob Cross was named Player of the Game in the Clippers’ 24-23 win over Brookfield Friday night in the WKBN Game of the Week.



The Player of the Game is sponsored by Fred Martin Ford and Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Print.



Cross threw for 163 yards through the air with a touchdown. He also rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown, including a 70-yard touchdown run.

The victory improves Columbiana to 4-3, keeping the Clippers’ playoff hopes alive.