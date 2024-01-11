SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana junior Averi Marshall was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Clippers’ 35-26 win over Southern on Thursday night.

The Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference clash was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to see her complete postgame interview.

Marshall led the Clippers with 17 points and 7 rebounds in the victory.

Columbiana, which has now won four straight games, improves to 11-1 overall and 8-1 in Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference action.