YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney’s Josiah Gonzalez was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cowboys’ 72-52 win over Ursuline in Steel Valley Conference action on Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Gonzalez led all scorers with 27 points in the win.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

With the win, Chaney has now won seven straight meetings with Ursuline. The Cowboys also picked up their first Steel Valley Conference win of the campaign.