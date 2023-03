BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Chaney’s Josiah Gonzalez was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cowboys’ 44-36 win over Canfield in the Division II boys basketball district championship game on Saturday at Boardman High School.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Gonzalez led Chaney with 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Cowboys secured their fourth consecutive district championship.